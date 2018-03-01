New York Mets challenge Queens students to read a book a week during spring training

This reading program is a home run with Queens kids.The New York Mets are challenging more than 5,000 students in …

The New York Mets are challenging more than 5,000 students in nine schools to read at least one book a week during the team’s spring training session as part of the expanded “Ya Gotta Read!” program.

The challenge runs through March 29 and includes incentives ranging from keychains to pencil pouches to game tickets. Kids can keep track of their progress with special reading score cards that help them round the bases with every book.

Teachers will act as “umpires” and monitor book reviews written by their students.

The program, a joint effort with Delta Air Lines, is designed to boost reading skills for kids in third, fourth and fifth grades.

Top readers from each school will win four field-level seats to a game and get a chance to stand on the field for a special pregame ceremony. The student who reads the most books will get the best seats in the house: behind home plate.

The class that reads the most books overall gets a special visit from a Mets player.

On Friday, volunteers from Delta will visit P.S. 22 in Flushing and read with students in celebration of both the program and Dr. Seuss Day.