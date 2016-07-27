Michael Bloomberg proposes uniting against ‘dangerous demagogue’ in DNC speech

The former NYC mayor had scathing words for Trump.

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg called Donald Trump a “dangerous demagogue” in his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Bloomberg admitted that he doesn’t always agree with the parties — “I’ve been a Democrat, a Republican and I eventually became an Independent,” he said — and pointed out that he hasn’t always agreed with Hillary Clinton. But we must put those differences aside, he said, “for the good of our country. … We must unite around the candidate who can defeat a dangerous demagogue.”

Bloomberg said he often encourages business leaders, like himself, to run for office. But not Trump.

“Trump says he wants to run the country likes he runs his businesses? God help us,” he said, pointing out the Republican candidate’s bankruptcies.

Bloomberg maintained this thread, criticizing Trump for saying he is a candidate who understands business.

“I’ve built a business and I didn’t start it with a million-dollar check from my father,” Bloomberg said to applause.

Back in April, there were rumors that Bloomberg may enter the race for the presidency, but he choose not to run, saying he would not risk increasing the chances that the Republican nominee would win.