Michael Pope, of ‘Team USA’ tattoo fame, accused of lewdness

A Manhattan man with a “Team USA” tattoo turned himself in to the cops for masturbating on the No. 2 train, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Michael Pope, a 19-year-old from Harlem, surrendered at a lower Manhattan transit police station on West Broadway and Lispenard Street on Tuesday, police said. He was charged Wednesday morning with public lewdness.

A subway rider documented him touching himself about 4 p.m. Sunday for a half hour while looking at her on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train, and shared it with the police, the NYPD said.

“He’s not on our team & shouldn’t be too hard to spot,” tweeted the NYPD’s main Twitter account @nypdnews on Tuesday, along with a photo.

Pope also was arrested Dec. 18 for traveling from one subway platform to another by climbing onto the tracks at a station on 149th Street in the Bronx, police officials said. He faces a charge of criminal trespassing.

The NYPD also arrested him for shoplifting on Nov. 13.