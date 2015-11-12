Michael Wright, former Knicks draft pick and Arizona Wildcat, died of blunt force injuries to head, medical examiner says

Wright was found in the back of his Lexus covered in garbage bags.

A former Knicks draft pick and Arizona Wildcat player died of blunt force injuries to his head, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said Thursday.

Michael Wright, 35, was found dead in his car in Midwood, Brooklyn, the victim of a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Wright was found at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the back of his 2001 Lexus, covered in garbage bags and something over his head, a law enforcement official said. Wright, who was drafted 39th overall by the Knicks in 2001, was initially reported missing by his NJ roommate two days earlier.

The roommate had called Bergen County police on Sunday and told them he hadn’t seen Wright in three days. He said Wright often came to the city and hung out on the Upper West Side.

NYPD officers tracked the NJ license plate and found Wright’s car on East 16th Street, near Avenue I, in Brooklyn. It was not immediately clear how long it had been there.

Wright was born in Chicago and played three years at the University of Arizona under legendary coach Lute Olson.

In 2001, after being drafted by the Knicks, Wright moved to Poland to play, according to Euroleague Basketball. He subsequently played in Spain, Israel, Turkey, Korea, and France.

On Wednesday, Arizona Basketball tweeted out their condolences.

“Very saddened by the news of former Wildcat Michael Wright’s passing,” they wrote on Twitter. “He and his family are in our thoughts. #RIP”