Midtown muggers who attacked and robbed Indiana man outside hotel still wanted

Manhattan detectives are on the hunt for two brutes who brutally mugged an out-of-state man in Midtown last month, police reported.

The NYPD released on Sunday night images of the suspects responsible for the ambush robbery outside the Club Quarters hotel, located at 40 West 45th St., at about 2:25 a.m. on May 10.

According to police sources, two male suspects approached the victim, a 44-year-old man from Indiana, at the location. The assailants then apparently attacked the victim, delivering a flurry of punches and kicks.

During the attack, cops said, the suspects grabbed the victim’s cellphone and wallet, then fled thes scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the incident. Police said the victim suffered bruising, swelling, and lacerations to the head, arm, and hand, but refused medical attention at the scene.

As shown in the images released Sunday, one of the suspects wore a white baseball cap, a black-and-white Nike designed shirt, white pants and black sneakers. The other man wore a black ski mask, a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.