LATEST PAPER
46° Good Morning
46° Good Morning
News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. projected onto Washington Square Arch 50 years after assassination

The Washington Square Arch was adorned with projections of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as audio of his sermon played.

New Yorkers honor the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s prophetic "mountaintop speech" as it was replayed in Washington Square Park on Tuesday. King delivered the speech on April 3, 1968 in Memphis where he had gone to support to that city's striking sanitation workers. (Credit: Newsday / Yeong-Ung Yang)

By Max Parrott maxwell.parrott@amny.com
Print

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice echoed throughout Washington Square Park Tuesday evening, delivering his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” sermon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray hosted the event, in which King’s image was projected on both sides of the arch, to honor the speech’s 50th anniversary.

It was delivered April 3, 1968, the day before Dr. King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

“Fifty years ago today, he wrote a speech which defined his life’s journey,” de Blasio said in his introductory remarks.

King had traveled to Memphis to support African-American sanitation workers in their fight for higher wages.

The speech focuses on themes of economic justice and ends with a famous meditation on his own mortality.

King was in the middle of planning the Poor People’s March, a political campaign against economic disparity that ended with a march on Washington, D.C., later that year.

De Blasio arrived wearing a green New York City sanitation jacket.

“He believed the fight for economic justice was synonymous with the fight for civil rights,” the mayor said.

After some brief remarks de Blasio stepped aside to let McCray speak.

It was misting after a rainy day. “Let it rain,” McCray said. “Because we are the fire that no water can put out.”

By Max Parrott maxwell.parrott@amny.com

News photos & videos

The Yankee Stadium ground crew works to clear Yankee home opener snowed out
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Why Trump is attacking Amazon
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway