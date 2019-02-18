Police are searching for a suspect after a mother and her 14-year-old son were found dead in their Bronx apartment on Sunday.

Marisol Ortiz, 51, and her son Alanche Delorbe were both discovered with head trauma just after 3:35 p.m. The NYPD was called to the home on East 185th Street in Belmont to investigate a report of a past assault, police said.

Delorbe was found in a bed and Ortiz was found on the floor of another room, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and the city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There have been no arrests in the investigation, as of Monday afternoon.