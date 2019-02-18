LATEST PAPER
Mother, son found dead with head trauma in Bronx home, cops say

Marisol Ortiz and her son Alanche Delorbe were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A mother and her teenage son were found

A mother and her teenage son were found dead in their Bronx home on East 185th Street on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Lauren Cook
Print

Police are searching for a suspect after a mother and her 14-year-old son were found dead in their Bronx apartment on Sunday.

Marisol Ortiz, 51, and her son Alanche Delorbe were both discovered with head trauma just after 3:35 p.m. The NYPD was called to the home on East 185th Street in Belmont to investigate a report of a past assault, police said.

Delorbe was found in a bed and Ortiz was found on the floor of another room, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and the city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There have been no arrests in the investigation, as of Monday afternoon.

