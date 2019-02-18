News Mother, son found dead with head trauma in Bronx home, cops say Marisol Ortiz and her son Alanche Delorbe were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A mother and her teenage son were found dead in their Bronx home on East 185th Street on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated February 18, 2019 2:23 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are searching for a suspect after a mother and her 14-year-old son were found dead in their Bronx apartment on Sunday. Marisol Ortiz, 51, and her son Alanche Delorbe were both discovered with head trauma just after 3:35 p.m. The NYPD was called to the home on East 185th Street in Belmont to investigate a report of a past assault, police said. Delorbe was found in a bed and Ortiz was found on the floor of another room, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and the city medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There have been no arrests in the investigation, as of Monday afternoon. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.