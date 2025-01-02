Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Violence once again erupted in the NYC subways on Thursday when an on-duty MTA worker was stabbed on a Bronx station platform just as the first morning rush hour of the new year began.

According to law enforcement sources, the male employee, who is in his 40s, was arguing with a man at his Pelham Parkway station post at 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 2, before the situation escalated to a bloody assault.

Police could not yet confirm what prompted the argument, but at one point, the suspect whipped out a sharp object and stabbed the worker in the armpit.

The perp then fled to parts unknown, police said, before officers from the 49th Precinct arrived on scene. EMS also responded and rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as having a dark complexion and beard, and is approximately 55 to 60 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. Allcalls and messages are kept confidential.

The incident comes on the heels of two other subway stabbings in Manhattan on New Year’s Day that left a pair of men wounded in separate incidents at the 110 Street-Cathedral Parkway station on the 1/2/3 lines, and just moments later at at the 14th Street station on the 2 line.

Police are still investigating both stabbings. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

And on New Year’s Eve, a suspect pushed a man into the path of an oncoming train at the 18th Street station on the 1/2/3 lines in Chelsea. The victim was seriously injured, and the suspect was apprehended.