Subway stabbings: Two men wounded in separate New Year’s Day Manhattan attacks

The new year started off with two subway stabbings in Manhattan Wednesday that left a pair of men wounded in the latest violent incident underground.
Law enforcement sources said the first incident occurred at around 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025 at the 110 Street-Cathedral Parkway station on the 1/2/3 lines.
Cops say two men got into some kind of argument on the platform that ended with a 30-year-old man being stabbed in the head, left arm, and hip.
Police said the victim was rushed to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The suspect fled the station and was last seen wearing a red sweater, under a black jacket, authorities said.
Nearly 20 minutes later, cops aid, another man was stabbed further down the 2 line at the 14th Street station near 7th Avenue in Greenwich Villae.
At about 9:43 a.m. Jan. 1, cops said, a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back while on board a Bronx-bound 2 train as it pulled into the stop. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and under investigation.
This victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive.
The train was taken out of service and several officers were seen on board investigating the crime scene as other NYPD personnel set up a perimeter on the platform.
Police sources say they are investigating whether both stabbings are connected in any way. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.