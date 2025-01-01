Subway stabbings: Two men wounded in separate New Year’s Day Manhattan attacks

2025 started off with two stabbings in Manhattan transit Wednesday in the latest in an ongoing crimewave hitting the New York subway system.

The new year started off with two subway stabbings in Manhattan Wednesday that left a pair of men wounded in the latest violent incident underground.

Law enforcement sources said the first incident occurred at around 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025 at the 110 Street-Cathedral Parkway station on the 1/2/3 lines.

Cops say two men got into some kind of argument on the platform that ended with a 30-year-old man being stabbed in the head, left arm, and hip.

Police said the victim was rushed to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the station and was last seen wearing a red sweater, under a black jacket, authorities said.

Nearly 20 minutes later, cops aid, another man was stabbed further down the 2 line at the 14th Street station near 7th Avenue in Greenwich Villae.

At about 9:43 a.m. Jan. 1, cops said, a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back while on board a Bronx-bound 2 train as it pulled into the stop. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and under investigation.

This victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive.

The train was taken out of service and several officers were seen on board investigating the crime scene as other NYPD personnel set up a perimeter on the platform.

Police sources say they are investigating whether both stabbings are connected in any way. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.