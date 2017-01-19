Nancy Sinatra offers reminder to Trump on using ‘My Way’ at ball

Nancy Sinatra apparently isn’t a “bigly” fan of Trump using one of her father’s songs.

By her tweet history alone, Nancy Sinatra has never been a “bigly” fan of President-elect Donald Trump, but her reaction to learning that the next commander-in-chief might be dancing to one of her father’s songs during the inaugural ball set off a bit of a Twitter storm.

Following a report from the Hill.com that Trump and his wife, Melania, had chosen Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” for their first dance at the Liberty Ball, the famed singer’s daughter tweeted a reminder to the world.

“Just remember the first line of the song,” she said in reply to @massiliz, who had apparently brought the news to Sinatra’s attention.

The first line of “My Way” is “And now, the end is near.”

While bantering back and forth with various Twitter followers, Sinatra — who’s also known for songs such as “These Boots Are Made for Walking” and “Bang Bang” – admitted the remark was smart-alecky, but she apparently wasn’t prepared for the volume of reactions online.

By Thursday afternoon, her original tweet had over 2,800 retweets, prompting Sinatra to wonder openly about what happened.

“I’m not sure why this became such a big deal. It was really a joke,” she tweeted.

She followed up with another tweet clarifying the ownership of her father’s music: “Publishers and composers own song. It’s still a free country as far as I know.”

Inauguration chairman Tom Barrack told CNN the Trumps had, in fact, chosen the song as their first dance.

Requests for comment from Sinatra as well as Trump’s transition team were not immediately returned.