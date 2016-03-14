Nausheen Rahman charged in Staten Island killing of baby found in trash bag, police say

Nausheen Rahman allegedly told investigators she gave birth to the baby five days earlier.

A 28-year-old Staten Island woman was held without bail on Monday, charged with killing her newborn daughter and throwing the baby into the trash, police said.

Nausheen Rahman allegedly told investigators she gave birth to the baby on Friday. She then cut the umbilical chord, and put the baby girl into a plastic bag and into a trash can, according to the criminal complaint.

She was then arrested on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. inside her home on Richmond Hill Road near New Springville.

Rahman was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. An attorney for her declined to comment.

Rahman’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.