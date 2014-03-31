New bill would ease alternate side parking rules

A bill before the City Council would ease parking regulations.

Imagine a city with less painful alternate side parking regulations.

That’s the vision behind a new bill introduced into the City Council that would ease rules for drivers by allowing them to park their cars after a sidewalk sweeper has passed by.

The current law bans drivers from parking until the street-cleaning time period expires.

City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez has proposed the change, telling the Daily News that it’s simply “common sense.”

“This bill would help middle-class and working-class people of the city,” he said.

The bill would also let drivers sit in their cars without the fear of getting ticketed for idling.

Rodriguez previously introduced the bill in 2010, but it went nowhere. The change would cost the city, which makes millions in revenue from parking tickets each year.