New Chipotle in Queens to host fundraiser for local school | amNewYork

Chipotle’s newest location in Queens is hosting a community fundraiser to support The High School for Arts & Business’ Parent Teacher Association.

On Tuesday, March 23, thirty-three percent of the restaurant’s sales from 4 to 8 p.m. will go towards the seniors at the school who were affected by the pandemic. Funds raised will help these students with graduation costs such as dues and yearbooks.

“We’re proud to be working with Chipotle on a fundraiser that will support the High School for Arts & Business – specifically, our graduating seniors affected by the pandemic,” said PTA Vice President Janet Goulimis.

The funds from the sales will exclude delivery orders, but pickup orders will still contribute to the fundraising. Guests can use the code F3YLQZM on any digital pickup order placed via the Chipotle app or website during the hours of the fundraiser.

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 37-47 Junction Blvd. was opened on March 3, making this its first community fundraiser. The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.