New store specializing in custom men’s apparel opens for business in SoHo

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, a made-to-measure suit retail store has opened in SoHo.

Sartoria Studio is a men’s fashion retail concept store developed by longtime collaborators Jack Menashe and James Mansour. The store officially opened at 65-69 Houston Street with the founders’ determination to inject much-needed personality into fine made-to-measure menswear.

“Sartoria Studio brings the experience of the best Italian tailoring to Soho,” says Menashe. “We offer the most luxurious fabrics, hand finishes, and the precision fit you can only get from a made-to-measure garment. Men often tell me that they’d like to know how to dress better but they just don’t know where to start. They crave trusted advice. That is why we employ a team of skilled stylists in addition to our on-site tailor, to help our clients button everything up and take their look to the next level.”

Sartoria Studio aims to fit all needs in terms of custom garments, from tuxedos and suits to sport jackets and oxford shirts. Each piece is bench-crafted out of materials from leading textile mills, including Loro Piana, Dormeuil, Drapers by Vitale Barberis Canonico, Caccioppoli Napoli, Holland & Sherry, and more.

Each item is Italian-tailored and made-to-order, and can be elevated with customizable trims and embellishments to truly make each garment your own, including custom monograms, hand-stitched bone or mother-of-pearl buttons, and hand-stitched cashmere and silk pocket squares.

The store’s lounge gallery features a rotating exhibition of limited-edition collectibles, artworks, design objects, and furnishings curated by Mansour. Every item in the store, including the décor to the wall art, is available for sale, allowing the lounge environment to constantly evolve.

“The intimate club-style interior expresses that ephemeral spirit of sprezzatura—quintessentially cool, unmistakably Italian nonchalance—layered with the textures, colors, and flavors of New York city’s resurgent Soho district,” said Mansour. Menashe also tapped Mansour to develop the Sartoria Studio brand identity.

The store threw a star-studded event on Feb. 7 to celebrate the addition to New York’s already bustling fashion community. Guests at the party enjoyed a first look at the space’s curated sample garments, premium ready-to-wear and accessory items, and décor offerings, as well as a live performance from vocalist Minda Larsen and saxophonist Miles Tucker, and an appearance by the Funny Auctioneer Bill McCuddy. Guests were also to interact with the Sartoria Studio staff tailor and stylists for styling advice and guidance through the store’s premium fabrics and luxe trims.

Those in attendance included Fashion Group International (FGI) President and CEO Maryanne Grisz; fashion designers Frederick Anderson, Loris Diran, Carlos Campos, and others; as well as Fern Mallis; Chris Lavish, Katya Tolstova, and Olga Ferrara.

Sartoria Studio is open seven days a week by walk-in or private appointment. Clients who book private appointments can enjoy catered food and beverages made by the store’s private chef. After-hours off-site fittings, sample deliveries, and on-call styling advice from the company’s styling concierges are also available upon request.

For the month of February, 10% of sales will be donated to The Blue Jacket Fashion Show cause, via the FGI Foundation benefiting nonprofit advocacy group ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer. Sartoria Studio also outfitted Blue Jacket event co-founder and fashion designer Frederick Anderson in a made-to-measure Sartoria Studio blue jacket for the recent Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City, and the jacket was also on display in the store for the event.

For more information, visit sartoriastudio.com.