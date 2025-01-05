Man arrested for New Year’s Day subway stabbing in Manhattan had over 50 prior arrests: cops

A homeless man with over 50 prior arrests has been charged with stabbing a man aboard a Lower Manhattan subway on New Year’s Day, police said.

Jamar Banks, 52, who resides in a Brooklyn homeless shelter, was taken into custody by the NYPD Warrant Squad at the 219th Street station in the Bronx at around midnight on Jan. 5 and transported to Transit District 2 inside the Canal Street station for questioning.

Banks is accused of getting into a dispute with a 35-year-old man aboard a northbound 2 train at around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. During the argument, he allegedly stabbed the victim in the back with a large knife. The 35-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he survived.

Law enforcement sources also reported that Banks is suspected of stabbing a 47-year-old MTA worker in the armpit and back one day later at around 4:10 p.m. on a northbound 5 train platform at the Pelham Parkway Station. The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

However, police noted that Banks has yet to be charged in this attack.

Police sources told amNewYork Metro that Banks has an extensive criminal history, with over 50 arrests. In October 2022, Banks allegedly stabbed a man in the leg aboard a northbound 2 train; in this case, he was charged with assault.

The following April, he was caught with a knife while shoplifting. Most recently, he was cuffed for petit larceny.

Banks was escorted out of Transit District 2 in cuffs on Sunday afternoon but refused to answer for his alleged crimes.

He is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, with additional charges pending.