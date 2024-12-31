Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

New Year’s Eve: Visitors make the long wait in Times Square to watch the ball drop

By Posted on
2fa5317c-e8a9-46e6-bc76-a96b4ee16863
People from all over the world began filing into Times Square on Tuesday where they prepared to hunker down and make the long wait for New Year’s Day.
Photo by Dean Moses

People from all over the world began filing into Times Square on New Year’s Eve Tuesday afternoon to hunker down and make the long wait for the famous ball drop.

Times Square is often referred to as the Crossroads of World, a term that could not have been more apt on Dec. 31, as thousands from all over the country and the world flooded into the heart of the Big Apple to see the iconic ball drop. The process, however, is not for the faint of heart.

Spectators are penned in for the long wait and cannot bring chairs or backpacks. Several attendees could be seen succumbing to exhaustion early, either squatting on the ground or lying down entirely. Others remained upbeat, taking selfies and posing for photos in large hats with the year 2025 on it.Photo by Dean Moses

Spectators were penned in for the long wait and forbidden from bringing in chairs or backpacks. Several attendees were spotted squatting on the ground or lying down entirely. Others remained upbeat, taking selfies and posing for photos in large hats with the year 2025 on it.

Buddy Love, an up-and-coming comedian, traveled from Detroit, Michigan, to complete his bucket list wish of seeing the ball drop on New Year’s Eve in Times Square. After arriving at 7 a.m., Love wished he had spent a few more hours sleeping before gearing up for a 17-hour-day waiting outside.

Spectators are penned in for the long wait and cannot bring chairs or backpacks. Several attendees could be seen succumbing to exhaustion early, either squatting on the ground or lying down entirely. Others remained upbeat, taking selfies and posing for photos in large hats with the year 2025 on it.Photo by Dean Moses

“This was always on my bucket list as a kid. I moved here, and I thought, you know what, let me scratch this off my bucket list while my legs are young. I’m 34 so I can keep my legs going and standing and sitting here for hours. I came by myself, but I made friends with a guy from Germany here, so we are just by ourselves today,” Love shared.

A group of young women from Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida bonded over the early morning wait to enter the Times Square viewing section. For these young women the travel was worth it to spend New Year’s Eve in the heart of New York City, especially in mild temperatures.

Times Square is often referred to as the Crossroads of World, a term that could not have been more apt on Dec. 31, as thousands from all over the country and the world flooded into the heart of the Big Apple to see the iconic ball drop.Photo by Dean Moses
Times Square is often referred to as the Crossroads of World, a term that could not have been more apt on Dec. 31, as thousands from all over the country and the world flooded into the heart of the Big Apple to see the iconic ball drop.Photo by Dean Moses

Lydia Lewis hails from Louisville, KY, and while seeing Ryan Seacrest in person is her goal for the night, the experience of simply watching the ball drop live is a dream come true.

“I’m here to see Ryan Seacrest and watch the ball drop [live],” Lewis said. “[My New Year’s] wish is for wealth.”

Nashville native Juan Resendiz and his family were visiting New York City for the first time this holiday week and shared that it’s been a whirlwind experience so far.

“We got here at 9 and got lucky,” Resendiz said, looking up at One Times Square, “It’s a great spot to see the ball drop. It’s the first time doing this and our first time in New York.”

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

More in News

More from around NYC