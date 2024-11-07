New York City bank employee charged with sharing customer information online and aiding check fraud

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A TD Bank employee was indicted in a New York State Supreme Court for allegedly sharing personal information from bank customers online while working in an anti-money laundering department at her place of employment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced on Thursday.

Daria Sewell, 32, was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information in the Second Degree.

“This defendant allegedly abused her access while working in TD Bank’s anti-money laundering department to steal from the bank’s own customers. Telegram can be a hotbed for criminal activity, and we have uncovered everything from fraud to the sale of illegal firearms and the financing of terrorism. We will continue to leverage the expertise within our Office to root out any conduct on Telegram that poses a safety threat to Manhattanites and New Yorkers,” said District Attorney Bragg.

According to court documents, Sewell allegedly worked at TD Bank from 2023 until May 2024, and during this time, she had position in the anti-money laundering department where she was able to access personal identifying information of customers. A search warrant on Sewell’s cellphone allegedly uncovered that she had images of 255 checks with names of customers, along with the other personal information of nearly 70 other customers, including names, addresses and social security numbers.

Sewell then allegedly took this information and posted it on a Telegram channel she operated and instructed others to open bank accounts to deposit the checks and would split the profits.

Sewell’s charges stem from a larger investigation that charged five other individuals in a check fraud scheme, where the defendants allegedly deposited stolen checks into their own personal bank accounts, that totaled nearly $500,000. As a part of that investigation, the defendants and others interviewed allege that they communicated with Sewell about strategies for committing check fraud.

The investigation into the check fraud scheme and Sewell’s conduct remains ongoing.