New York City chef partners with online store to create ultimate Japanese snack box

If you or someone you know is a lover of Japanese fare, a new box of Japanese snacks is for you.

Yami, an online Asian food retailer, has teamed up with Chef Ivan Orkin, of New York City’s Ivan Ramen, to create the Yami x Ivan Orkin box. The box was curated by Chef Orkin himself with some of his favorite snacks, both sweet and savory.

“Japanese snacks have been a comfort to me since moving back to the states and something that, for a small price, helps me keep a connection to Japan and helps my kids keep that same connection,” said Chef Orkin. “American snacks can be overly sweet and sugary, whereas Japanese snacks run the gamut of savory to sweet with umami and everything in-between.”

The box contains more than 20 varieties of Japanese snacks that are difficult to find in local grocery stores, including chips, cookies, candy, chocolate, instant noodles, drinks and more. Some highlights of the box include Spicy Hot Chili Potato Chips, Japanese Rice Crackers, Coconut Pocky, Koala Chocolate Biscuits, Peko Milk Candy, Tonkotsu Ramen, and Sparkling Yuzu Juice, just to name a few.

“The variety can be daunting and quite esoteric, so I took the time with Yami to curate some of my favorites for you to share with your family. Enjoy,” said Chef Orkin.

The box is available for $49.99. For more information, visit yamibuy.com.