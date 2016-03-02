New York City extends Pre-K sign up to March 9

Parents wishing to enroll their kids in pre-k can apply online.

The pre-kindergarten application deadline for city kids born in 2012 has been extended until March 9, the city’s Department of Education announced yesterday.

Parents wishing to enroll their kids can apply online at http://schools.nyc.gov/ChoicesEnrollment/PreK/default.htm They can also apply over the phone by calling 718-935-2067 between 8:00am and 6:00pm, Monday through Friday or in person at a Family Welcome Center from 8:00am to 3:00pm, Monday through Friday. Questions about pre-K admissions can also be directed to (718) 935-2009 or email ESEnrollment@schools.nyc.gov.

Yesterday, Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña announced that 92% of families surveyed rated their pre-K program as excellent or good, 96% of families said their child always, almost always or usually likes attending, and that 83% of families said their child learned “a lot.”

More than half of the respondents said their children’s behavior had improved as a result of attending the program and that their spending on child care had decreased. And 77% said they regularly received resources from a Pre-K program to support learning at home.