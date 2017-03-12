New York City rolls out IDNYC mobile van for application help

The city’s municipal ID is rolling out to a neighborhood near you.

Administrators of IDNYC unveiled their mobile enrollment van Sunday during the New York City FC’s home opener at Yankee Stadium. The van will operate year-round and has the ability to process 40 to 60 applications a day.

“We know that demand remains high for IDNYC, and this new mobile enrollment site will help us sign up more New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The van also serves as an emergency vehicle that’s equipped with a generator and power systems for use during a natural disaster.

The municipal ID, which serves as an official city document, has over a million members since it launched in 2015. It is available to any New Yorker over 14, regardless of their citizenship status, and includes discounts to city services and stores and memberships to dozens of cultural institutions.