New York lieutenant governor primary: Kathy Hochul, Jumaane Williams

In November, New Yorkers will vote for governor and lieutenant governor on the same ticket.

Jumaane Williams lost to incumbent Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in Thursday’s Democratic primary. Photo Credit: Sarina Trangle

In Thursday’s Democratic primary, New Yorkers voted for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor separately, but in the November general election, the winners from the primary will run on one ticket.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo bested Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic gubernatorial race and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul beat City Councilman Jumaane Williams to snag the lieutenant governor spot, so a vote for Cuomo is now a vote for Hochul.

Scroll down to learn more about Hochul and her former challenger Williams.

Kathy Hochul

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at Farmingdale State College on Sept. 4. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Hochul was elected with Cuomo in 2014. She was previously a county clerk in Erie County and, briefly, a member of Congress after winning a special election in 2011. She lost her re-election bid to Rep. Chris Collins.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chairs the Regional Economic Development Councils, which are tasked with establishing plans for economic growth across the state, and the Governor’s Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction. She also is outspoken about women’s issues, including advocating for the “Enough is Enough” sexual assault prevention program and abortion rights policies.

She has said she views the role of the lieutenant governor as a partner to the governor and is often traveling the state to promote Cuomo’s initiatives.

Jumaane Williams

Councilman Jumaane Williams attends a rally for Saheed Vassell, who was shot dead by four police officers, at City Hall on April 12. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

Williams has been elected three times as a city councilman, representing Brooklyn neighborhoods including Flatbush, Midwood and Canarsie.

His campaign for lieutenant governor focused on not just being a “rubber stamp” for the governor. “The lieutenant governor’s office has been one that simply does what the governor says to do,” he said during a debate with Hochul.

In the City Council, Williams has been outspoken against police violence and in promoting affordable housing and immigrant rights. Bills he has sponsored include the Community Safety Act, which created the Office of Inspector General in the NYPD, and the “Ban the Box” bill, which prohibits employers from asking about an applicant’s criminal history before making an offer.