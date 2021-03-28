New York set to light up as lawmakers, Cuomo reach legal marijuana deal | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Governor Cuomo announced plans to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in NY State.

On March 27, Cuomo, backed by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, released detailed legislation claiming that this law would bring a $350 million annual tax injection, with the potential to create 30, 000 to 600,000 jobs.

This milestone announcement builds on the 2019 decriminalization of marijuana and NY State’s infrastructure for dispensing medical marijuana for qualified individuals.

The tax dollar haul would provide much needed revenue source for NYC in its COVID recovery.

Considerations of building an inclusive industry have also been highlighted. Built into Cuomo’s plan is the hope that 50% of licenses go toward creation of minority or female owned businesses.

Stringent health and safety protocols will be put in place, and considerations are already being made for traffic safety and detection of cannabis-impaired driving, which will be illegal.

In making this move, Cuomo and lawmakers join 15 other states and Washington DC in permitting recreational marijuana use.