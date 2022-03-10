The New York State of Health’s official health plan, Marketplace, announced a new partnership with SUNY and CUNY colleges throughout the state to educate college students on how to enroll in affordable healthcare options.

Certified enrollment instructors will hold on-site informational sessions during March to answer any questions students may have as well as provide enrollment assistance.

“Especially during the pandemic, it’s important for everyone, including college students, to have coverage when they need it, and NY State of Health’s certified enrollment assistors are ready to educate students about the ins and outs of health coverage and help them pick a plan that meets their needs,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Danielle Holahan. “Nearly all NY State of Health enrollees qualify for low-cost or free coverage. We encourage anyone who needs health insurance to attend a campus event to learn about their options and shop for a plan.”

New Yorkers who enroll in healthcare programs by March 15 will have coverage beginning April 1.

During this open enrollment period, more New Yorkers than ever before will qualify and be eligible for financial assistance relating to health insurance. The American Rescue Plan has made it so New Yorkers, including higher income individuals and families, can have access to federal tax credit savings that lower the cost of monthly health insurance premiums.

NY State of Health opened its healthcare place Marketplace in October of 2013. The aim of Marketplace is to provide New Yorkers with a one-stop for health insurance shopping experiences offering comprehensive healthcare plans. NY State of Health is the one and only place where consumers can qualify to get help paying for coverage through premium discounts or tax credits.

Eligible New Yorkers can also enroll in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan through Marketplace year-round.

All healthcare plans offered through NY State of Health cover preventative care, such as behavior or mental health services, routine doctor visits and health screenings and more.

New Yorkers interested in enrolling in a health plan can do so by logging onto the website at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, meeting with an in-person assistor, calling the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777 which is open: Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information about Marketplace health plans and enrolling in coverage, visit: nystateofhealth.ny.gov.