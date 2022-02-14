Niece kills aunt with hammer during domestic dispute in their shared East Harlem apartment

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting her aunt in the head with a hammer during an argument in their East Harlem apartment.

According to police, at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 11 police responded to a call regarding a wellness check at 162 East 100th Street. Officers were able to access the apartment related to the call and found 56-year-old Ana Nieves lying fully clothed in the bathtub with trauma to the head.

Paramedics declared Nieves dead at the scene.

Police stated that the victim and her niece, 30-year-old Kristie Miro, had gotten into a domestic dispute prior to Nieves’ death. The two, who live in the apartment together, got into a verbal dispute that resulted in Miro allegedly hitting Nieves in the head with a hammer, ultimately causing Nieves’ death.

A spokesperson for the NYPD noted that Nieves and Miro have a lengthy history of domestic disputes with each other, and it is believed that Miro may have a psychiatric history. Miro was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 14.