Attorney General Letitia James will not seek criminal charges against the NYPD officers in the fatal shooting of Saheed Vassell in Crown Heights.

The decision comes nearly a year after Vassell, 34, was shot multiple times by four officers who were responding to reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun at passersby. Vassell was actually holding a welding torch.

In a report released Friday by James’ Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, investigators said they did not find adequate evidence to warrant charges against the officers.

The report also outlined two recommendations for the NYPD in an effort to avoid a similar shooting in the future: "comprehensive" critical incident training for 911 operators and police dispatchers and a review of the NYPD's policies and practices that determine what information is released to the public in police-involved shooting cases.

“The death of Saheed Vassell was a tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” James said in a statement Friday. “The Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit is committed to providing thorough and transparent investigations. We urge the New York Police Department to implement our recommendations."

The state investigation was triggered via an executive order that allows New York’s attorney general to assert jurisdiction over cases in which an unarmed civilian is killed by a law enforcement officer or if there are significant questions over whether the civilian was armed and dangerous.

Vassell’s father, Eric Vassell, had said his son was diagnosed as bipolar.

