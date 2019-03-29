News Cops in fatal shooting of Saheed Vassell will not be charged, attorney general says In a report released Friday by the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, investigators said they did not find adequate evidence to warrant charges against the officers Saheed Vassell's father, Eric Vassell, appears at a rally in protest on April 5, 2018, over the police-involved shooting of his son. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 29, 2019 4:49 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Attorney General Letitia James will not seek criminal charges against the NYPD officers in the fatal shooting of Saheed Vassell in Crown Heights. The decision comes nearly a year after Vassell, 34, was shot mulitple times by four officers who were responding to reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun at a passersby. Vassell was actually holding a welding torch. In a report released Friday by James’ Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, investigators said they did not find adequate evidence to warrant charges against the officers. The decision comes nearly a year after Vassell, 34, was shot multiple times by four officers who were responding to reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun at passersby. Vassell was actually holding a welding torch. In a report released Friday by James’ Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, investigators said they did not find adequate evidence to warrant charges against the officers. The report also outlined two recommendations for the NYPD in an effort to avoid a similar shooting in the future: "comprehensive" critical incident training for 911 operators and police dispatchers and a review of the NYPD's policies and practices that determine what information is released to the public in police-involved shooting cases. “The death of Saheed Vassell was a tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” James said in a statement Friday. “The Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit is committed to providing thorough and transparent investigations. We urge the New York Police Department to implement our recommendations." The state investigation was triggered via an executive order that allows New York’s attorney general to assert jurisdiction over cases in which an unarmed civilian is killed by a law enforcement officer or if there are significant questions over whether the civilian was armed and dangerous. Vassell’s father, Eric Vassell, had said his son was diagnosed as bipolar. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.