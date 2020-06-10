NoHo BID offers free PPE for local businesses as New York City reopens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NoHo BID is working to make sure that local businesses have what they need to begin reopening.

As businesses begin to reopen in phase 1 of reopening, PPE is in high demand. The NoHo BID is partnering with the NYC Department of Small Business Services to hand out free masks to any business that wants it.

Supplies are somewhat limited, according to the BID, so if you want PPE for your business reach out to the NoHo BID at info@noho.bid.

The NoHo BID is reminding local businesses that New York State has revamped their NY Forward Toolkit for Businesses that includes detailed, plain-language information about reopening for every industry. The information is available at forward.ny.gov.

For more information about NoHo BID and their services, visit noho.bid.