Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CoronavirusNewsNohoThe Villager

NoHo BID offers free PPE for local businesses as New York City reopens

The Villager
13 seconds ago
Photo via Instagram/NoHo BID

The NoHo BID is working to make sure that local businesses have what they need to begin reopening.

As businesses begin to reopen in phase 1 of reopening, PPE is in high demand. The NoHo BID is partnering with the NYC Department of Small Business Services to hand out free masks to any business that wants it.

Supplies are somewhat limited, according to the BID, so if you want PPE for your business reach out to the NoHo BID at info@noho.bid.

The NoHo BID is reminding local businesses that New York State has revamped their NY Forward Toolkit for Businesses that includes detailed, plain-language information about reopening for every industry. The information is available at forward.ny.gov

For more information about NoHo BID and their services, visit noho.bid.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.