NY Dems slam Supreme Court ruling in former President Trump’s immunity case

New York Democratic elected officials fumed over a Monday Supreme Court ruling in ex-President Donald Trump’s immunity case that found former commanders in chief are protected from prosecution for any of their official acts in office.

The 6-3 ruling, a split between the court’s conservative majority and liberal minority, did conclude that past presidents do not have immunity for their “unofficial acts” in the White House.

The decision will further delay the Washington, DC criminal trial over allegations that Trump conspired to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. It also makes the prospect of the trial occurring before the Nov. 5 presidential election, in which Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, extremely unlikely.

The nation’s highest court threw the case, brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, back to a lower court, which will decide how to proceed.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn), in a Monday statement, blasted the ruling as setting a “dangerous precedent.”

“The Framers of the Constitution envisioned a democracy governed by the rule of law and the consent of the American people,” Jeffries said. “They did not intend for our nation to be ruled by a king or monarch who could act with absolute impunity.”

Jeffries also vowed that the House will serve as a strong check on the court if the Democrats recapture the majority in November.

“House Democrats will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution,” he said.

US Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan/Brooklyn) took direct aim at some of the court’s conservative-leaning justices for not recusing themselves from the case amid reported conflicts of interest.

“The compromised and conflicted Justices Thomas and Alito should never have heard this case,” Goldman said. “Chief Justice Roberts has abdicated his duty by failing to police and ensure the impartiality of his court.”

Goldman was referring to Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, attending the rally Trump held at the White House on Jan. 6 2021 that preceded a mob of his supporters storming Capitol Hill. He was also nodding at reports that Alito flew flags similar to those carried by Jan. 6 rioters at his homes in Virginia and New Jersey.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) took things a step further, pledging to bring articles of impeachment against the court’s conservative justices once Congress returns from its break this week.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a social media post. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.”

However, not all New Yorkers are upset about the ruling. Former House member and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said in a social media post that he is “grateful for SCOTUS delivering a massive win for President Trump, the constitution, and the republic.”