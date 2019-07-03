This is part of our NYCurious series, where we answer your burning questions about the city. Ask yours here.

Professional fireworks will light up the sky over New York City Thursday night, but if you’re considering setting off your own, you may want to reconsider.

Are fireworks legal in NYC?

No, all consumer fireworks are illegal to use, buy, sell or transport in the five boroughs.

There are permitted fireworks displays in the city, such as the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show and weekly shows at Coney Island over the summer. A list of legal fireworks displays can be found at 311.nyc.gov.

What about sparklers?

Sparklers are considered fireworks in the city and also are illegal.

What happens if you’re caught with fireworks?

You can be arrested and face a violation or misdemeanor, depending on how many fireworks you have. Your vehicle also could be seized or your business could be shut down, according to the NYPD.

Reward for reporting illegal fireworks

The NYPD says citizens could be rewarded up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of illegal fireworks possession or distribution.

Are fireworks illegal in all of New York state?

Certain types of small fireworks, or “sparking devices,” are legal in other parts of the state, as of 2014.

Sparking devices are defined as “ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and/or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke,” according to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

These types of fireworks can only be sold in New York between June 20 and July 5 and between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The list of counties where sparking devices are allowed can be found on the State Police website.