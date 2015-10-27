NYC a Halloween haven: Study

New York is the best place to spend Halloween, according to a report by WalletHub.

New York is the best place to spend Halloween, according to a report by WalletHub.

An excellent weather forecast, low crime rate and many things to do on the holiday slid New York into the top spot among other 100 major U.S. cities.

“There’s two ways of looking at how to celebrate Halloween,” said Jill Gonzales an analyst at financial website Wallethub. “You’re either a family and you’re concerned about what your kids are going to be doing and you want to make sure there a lot of options for them to not only have fun but to be safe while doing that. Or you’re a 20 or 30 something, still celebrating Halloween.”

Using Census and FBI data, information from Yelp and several other sources, the report weighed 16 metrics to rank the safety, weather and available “parties & activities” of major cities.

New York earned first place for both weather and safety but the city didn’t fair as well in the “parties and activities” ranking, standing in 12th place among the 100 cities (Orlando made first.)

The cost of a party ticket in New York was one of the main factors that brought the score down. People pay about $24 on average in New York compared to a national average of $15 in other major cities.

The average American will spend $74.43, this Halloween on costumes, candy and decorations according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Consumer Spending Survey.