City opening 5 parks in 1 day to celebrate first day of spring

The city Department of Parks and Recreation is kicking off spring by opening five parks — in one day.

The parks department will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies at one park in each borough on March 20, the first day of spring.

The parks boast new landscaping, play areas, exercise spaces for adults and water elements for children. In total, the city will unveil $23.9 million in capital improvements in one afternoon.

Hilltop Park (former Saratoga Ballfields), Brooklyn

Location: Thomas S. Boyland Street, between Pacific and Dean streets

Cost: $3 million

The old Saratoga Ballfields has a new name, and new amenities. Located next to PS 178 in Brownsville, this park will likely be a magnet for children after school lets out, with its full- and half-court basketball courts featuring Lexan backboards and netted hoops. Amid the new landscaping and security lighting that was installed, parkgoers can expect to see an interactive spray shower for children, a multipurpose play field made out of synthetic turf, a walking track and outdoor fitness equipment.

Lyons Square, the Bronx

Location: Aldus Street, between Bryant and Longfellow avenues

Cost: $7.4 million

The upgrades at Lyons Square are anything but dull. The new playground equipment at the Foxhurst park is bright blue and ADA accessible. There’s also a spray shower for children, basketball courts, a picnic area, pingpong tables and fitness equipment. The city also built new bathrooms as part of the renovation.

MLK Park, Manhattan

Location: Lenox Avenue between West 113th and West 114th streets

Cost: $5.1 million

The makeover at this south Harlem park comes with multiple play areas for children in varying age groups as well as a spray shower. Parkgoers can lace up their sneakers and enjoy the outdoor gym with adult fitness equipment, a synthetic turf area and two full-size basketball courts. The city addressed drainage issues at the park by installing permeable pavements as well as planting beds with perennials, shrubs and small trees.

Arrochar Playground, Staten Island

Location: Sand Lane, between Major and McFarland avenues

Cost: $5.1 million

What was once a sprawling plane of cracked asphalt has been revamped into a multipurpose play area. All of the playground equipment was updated during the reconstruction and a new water feature for children was added. The city also renovated the existing bathrooms and comfort station at the park.

Grassmere Playground, Queens

Location: Between Grassmere Terrace and Briar Place

Cost: $3.3 million

This new park in the Wave Crest section of Queens has something for everyone. Children can enjoy two playgrounds that are broken down by age group (2 to 5 years old and 5 to 12 years old) or take a walk through an educational wooded trail. The park boasts a 100-meter track, a junior soccer field and basketball court, space for an outdoor classroom and a water feature for children. Adult fitness equipment also will be available for folks trying to get ready for swimsuit season.