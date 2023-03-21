EXCLUSIVE | NYC pols condemn Trump for trying to incite unrest over possible indictment

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and numerous other elected officials released a statement on March 21 expressing their disapproval and disgust over former President Donald Trump’s attempt to incite unrest, amNewYork Metro has exclusively learned.

According to the statement obtained by amNewYork Metro, the group of New York City elected officials are condemning the 45th president for fomenting his fanatic fanbase to protest a possible indictment for his alleged role in providing hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

While the possibility of the grand jury indicting Trump and his arrest in Manhattan remained unknown as of Tuesday evening, elected officials say his reckless call to protest is disturbing and even has shades of the infamous January 6 insurrection.

“We are deeply troubled by the threats being directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the wake of former president Trump’s announcement that he expects to be arrested. Mr. Trump’s call for protests to ‘take our country back’ in the wake of his possible arrest are reminiscent of his statements prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection,” part of the statement read.

Officials also went on to add that they are confident DA Bragg will only move to indict Trump upon getting all of the facts and if the law warrants it.

“We know that DA Bragg will not be intimidated by threats directed at him and his office, and that he will not allow it to influence the course of the case against Mr. Trump. Anyone issuing these threats with the goal of disrupting the work of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will be sorely disappointed,” the statement read.

While Trump managed to galvanize his followers in a nefarious attack on the country’s capital, lightning did not strike twice for the embattled president on Tuesday. What reports promised to be hundreds of enraged MAGA fans storming the city resulted in merely less than a dozens devotees standing outside of the District Attorney’s Office and Trump Tower.

The letter also comes after many top Republican elected officials across the country condemned the impending indictment as a politically-based case, and attacking Bragg.

The pols who signed the statement include Congress Members Jerry Nadler, Adriano Espaillat and Dan Goldman; state Senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Liz Krueger, Jose Serrano Jr., Cordelle Cleare and Robert Jackson; Assembly Members Manny De Los Santos, Al Taylor, Inez Dickens, Eddie Gibbs, Rebecca Seawright, Alex Bores, Danny O’Donnell, Linda Rosenthal, Tony Simone, Deborah Glick, Harvey Epstein, Grace Lee and Charles Fall; and City Council Members Christopher Marte, Carlina Rivera, Erik Bottcher, Keith Powers, Julie Menin, Gale Brewer, Shaun Abreu, Diana Ayala and Carmen De La Rosa.