A New York City-based real estate website is looking to highlight how it can help New Yorkers navigate the current real estate market through a new ad campaign.

StreetEasy.com recently released its new ad campaign “Win The Game of Real Estate” this month. This is the seventh ad campaign since the company’s advertising debut in 2015.

The new ad campaign was made in partnership with the creative agency Preacher. The ads feature the guidance that can be sought through Streeteasy, such as “Sell your condo faster than you can say ‘multiple offers over asking. // Team up with a StreetEasy Expert™. List Your Home for the Right Price.”, and “Apply to the Co-op with People who Apply to Co-ops for a Living. // Buy with a StreetEasy Expert™. Create a Standout Application.”

The ads have a focus on what New Yorkers are searching for using StreetEasy’s website, including amenities that are being searched the most. The campaign also puts a highlight on the StreetEasy Valuation tool, which is available for New Yorkers to calculate their property’s current market value.

Ads can be seen throughout the city on billboards and wallscapes, as well as on streets, sidewalks, buses, taxis and subway cars. The ads are also online and on social media.

For more information, visit streeteasy.com.