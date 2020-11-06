NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, 7 wounded in latest citywide gunfire | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One person is dead, seven others were wounded in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens shootings Thursday, police officials said.

This latest shooting surge comes as protests around the city increase, tying up large numbers of police to stop violence, looting and vandalism. There were 19 people arrested last night.

Many of the latest shootings seem to be linked to increased gang violence, investigators believe.

In the latest fatal shooting at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man found sitting in a black Acura with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in front of 1365 Cromwell Avenue in Mount Eden, the Bronx. Police from the 44th Precinct found the victim slumped over at the wheel of the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive.

He was rushed to Bronx Care Hospital where he was dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Angel Barreiro, 20, of Bathgate Avenue, the Bronx.

There is no description of any suspects or motive as yet in this case and police are going through nearby video for clues to the assailants’ identification.

Later in the day, police from the 79th Precinct say that at 2:40 p.m., a 33-year-old man was found shot in the left leg in front of a bodega at Troy Avenue and Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was stable, but “highly uncooperative,” with investigators.

A 5:53 p.m., a man was shot at the corner of Dekalb Avenue and Franklin Avenue, in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Police from the 79th Precinct had little information on this case and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital in stable condition. The victim was said to be uncooperative.

At 8:30 p.m., a 49-year-old man was shot in the ankle inside of 1605 Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police from the 81st Precinct said the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, and he too was “uncooperative,” with investigators.

At 9:49 p.m., a 26-year-old man was reportedly shot in front of 1039 Beach 20th in Far Rockaway, Queens. Police from the 101st Precinct say the victim walked into St. John’s Hospital after being driven there by a friend. Detectives say he too was “highly uncooperative.”

Finally, at 11:15 p.m., two men were shot in front of 620 East 137th Street in Mott Haven the Bronx. Police from the 40th Precinct found a male 30, shot in the back, and a male 29, with a graze wound to the head.

Both men were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they were in stable condition. Detectives found these men also “uncooperative.”

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.