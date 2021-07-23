Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The death of a man who was shot on a Brooklyn street has been officially ruled a homicide.

According to police, at 9:02 p.m. on July 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 473 Central Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 40-year-old Omar Guzman with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on July 21. The incident was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested in connection to a shooting in Harlem that left one man injured last week. At 6:08 p.m. on July 13, a 59-year-old man was caught in the crossfire of two men, one who fired at another man. The 59-year-old man was grazed in the chest by one of the shots.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Two men were taken into custody in connection to this incident. On July 13, police arrested 18-year-old Jabari Albright and charged him with attempted murder. On July 22, 20-year-old Mikell Pettaford was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment.