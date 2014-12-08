City to offer tech training, internships, for teens and young adults

The new program is for those without a college degree.

The city will be giving teens and young adults a chance to be part of New York’s tech boom.

The Department of Small Business Services is announcing Monday a new iteration of its NYC Web Development Fellowship that will be open to 18 to 26-year-olds who don’t have a college degree. Starting in January, the fellows will take part in a five-month tech-skills training program with Flatiron School and Youth Development Institute and work as interns for 12-weeks with companies like Microsoft and Kickstarter.

Maria Torres-Springer, the department’s commissioner, said the tech sector represents 291,000 jobs and $30 billion in wages annually, and startups are hungry for young talent.The program, which is one year old, was a win-win for the city, she said.

“It’s critical that we provide young New Yorkers with the tools and resources they need to build real careers in growing sectors with good wages, and the web development fellowship is a proven program that achieves just that,” she said in a statement.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to be part of the fellowship. They must not have a completed college degree, earn less than $50,000 and have never worked as a web developer.

Interested teens and young adults can log onto the Flatiron School’s website or call 311 for more information . The deadline for applications is Dec. 31.