NYC teens will soon get COVID-19 vaccine, de Blasio promises

Mayor Bill de Blasio marveled at the biggest vaccination effort in the history of New York City this Wednesday, as they enthusiastically await the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decision to also make 12 to 15 year olds eligible for the shots today.

“I’m really happy the FDA has authorized Pfizer for 12,13, 14, and 15 year olds,” said de Blasio. “The ‘Zoomers’ are going to be eligible and we are now zooming into action! We have a full plan to reach young New Yorkers and get them vaccinated.”

Commissioner of Health Dave A. Chokshi provided an update on information about vaccinating children, blessedly without the dad jokes the Mayor so wonderfully added earlier.

The CDC advisory committee wraps this Wednesday afternoon, but is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for teens without any hiccups.

Chokshi said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report, released two days ago, states that the safety profile for the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds is “strong.” Controlled studies showed increased antibody levels in teens and strong effectiveness of the vaccine, said Chokshi.

“It’s the same vaccine that has already been administered safely to millions of adults. It will be at the same strength, or same dose, and no other safety signals have been detected in the younger age group,” said Chokshi.

Teens still need consent from parents or guardians to get vaccinated, said Chokshi, and encouraged them to reach out to doctors and health professionals for information or make an appointment soon.

“It might help the Zoomers spend a little less time on Zoom,” joked Chokshi, breaking his serious streak and shocking even the mayor into momentary speechlessness.

De Blasio also announced that the city has finally vaccinated over 7.2 million people so far, with small gifts to incentivize stragglers, and thanked the city’s partnership with Google for their assistance in the vaccination effort’s gift card program.

“Gift cards. Everyone likes gift cards,” de Blasio said. “So if you love New York City public markets, which have been such a huge hit in recent years, you can get a gift card to the public markets when you get vaccinated.”

De Blasio promised more incentives that will hopefully appeal to every New Yorker and entice them to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.