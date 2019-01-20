Temperatures are expected to drop significantly Sunday evening with wind gusts of up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday night through Monday night will be the coldest overnight of the season so far. NWS said a flash freeze is possible with the temperature dipping as low as 8 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel even colder — between 0 and minus 10 on Sunday night.

The NWS issued a special weather statement for New York City warning the public of slippery conditions and below zero wind chills until 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Loading... Good Evening Currently clear today NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 25° Clear 37°/9° 37°/9° SEE FULL FORECAST

“We’re going to be looking at downed trees, downed power lines and icy conditions,” Deputy Mayor of Operations Laura Anglin said Friday, warning New Yorkers to stay off the roads and reduce their time outside.

The high temperature on Monday will only be about 15 degrees with a wind chill between minus 5 and minus 10. Blustery winds up to 20 mph are also expected, according to the NWS.

Monday night will also be frigid with a low around 12 with wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

The NWS forecasted about 1 to 3 inches of snow for Saturday night's winter storm, but what started as snow or a wintry mix ended up as just heavy rain.