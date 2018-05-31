LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Rain, clouds and thunderstorms expected for weekend

Sunday is looking to be the best choice for outdoor activities.

The first weekend of June should be a wet one for New Yorkers, with clouds and rain expected through Sunday.

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
Keep the umbrella handy because the first weekend of June could be a rainy one.

Temperatures will hit the low 80s on Friday but don’t expect a beach day. It will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

“It will be an unsettled start to the weekend,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain showers on Saturday with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s.

“Out of the two days, Sunday is the better day,” said Buccola.

“We can possibly see a bit of sun coming back but it will be mostly cloudy.”

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s and the rain could return on Sunday night, she said.

