News NYC weather: Rain, clouds and thunderstorms expected for weekend Sunday is looking to be the best choice for outdoor activities. The first weekend of June should be a wet one for New Yorkers, with clouds and rain expected through Sunday. Photo Credit: The first weekend of June should be a wet one for New Yorkers, with clouds and rain expected through Sunday. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo May 31, 2018 5:55 PM Keep the umbrella handy because the first weekend of June could be a rainy one. Temperatures will hit the low 80s on Friday but don't expect a beach day. It will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. "It will be an unsettled start to the weekend," said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There's a 60 percent chance of rain showers on Saturday with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. "Out of the two days, Sunday is the better day," said Buccola. "We can possibly see a bit of sun coming back but it will be mostly cloudy." Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s and the rain could return on Sunday night, she said. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.