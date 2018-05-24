New Yorkers won’t be needing much sunscreen for Memorial Day Weekend.

Rain is unfortunately in the forecast for the majority of the three days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will begin sunny and reach a summer-esque high of 87 by the afternoon — but the skies will get cloudy, Nelson Vaz, a NWS meteorologist said.

“It’s a low chance [of rain], but it’s there,” he said.

The likelihood of showers and a thunderstorm will continue into Saturday night, when temperatures drop to a low of 67.

The clouds will stick around Sunday and help cap temperatures at 71 degrees. Vaz said Sunday’s chance of rain will be about 50 percent.

“It’s not a washout, but it will be cloudy and pretty isolated showers,” he said.

The temperatures will drop slightly to 69 degrees Monday morning. Expect cloudy skies to linger until at least the early afternoon, according to the NWS.