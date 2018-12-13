NYC weather: Light snow hits city during morning commute

Showers could stick around until 10 p.m. with a high temperature around 41 degrees.

Light snow hit the city during the morning commute Thursday.

Flurries switched over to sleet and rain around noon, and scattered showers were expected to continue through the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Less than half an inch of snow was expected to accumulate, if at all, the NWS said.

Showers could stick around until 10 p.m. with a high temperature around 41 degrees. Wind chill values will make it feel closer to between 30 and 35 degrees, the weather service warned.

The Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory and activated its “situation room” to monitor the storm.

This was the first snowfall since the snowstorm in November that brought the city to a grinding halt during the evening rush hour.

The storm only dropped up to 6 inches of snow in some areas, but the forecast had changed quickly and caught city agencies off guard. Under growing scrutiny, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a review of the city’s storm response.

Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito was later asked to step down, but de Blasio insisted the decision was made before the November snowstorm. Esposito is expected to remain commissioner until the city finds a replacement.