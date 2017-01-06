NYC weather: Winter weather advisory lifted as snowfall tapers off, NWS says

The city saw 1 inch of overnight snowfall near Central Park, the NWS said.

Early risers awoke to see snowfall just in time for their morning commute on Friday.

The city saw a total of 1 inch of overnight snowfall near Central Park, “and we believe that’s where it’s going to stay,” the National Weather Service said. Precipitation began tapering off before 6 a.m.

A winter weather advisory that was issued for New York City was lifted before 6 a.m. on Friday following a cease in snowfall, the NWS said. It was expected to be in effect until 10 a.m. when up to 4 inches of snowfall for the tri-state area was predicted.

The city suspended alternate side parking rules for Friday in anticipation of the snowfall to help the Department of Sanitation with snow removal efforts, the Department of Transportation said.

A high of 34 degrees is predicted for Friday. Temperatures are expected to dip this weekend, with a chilly 17 to 27 degrees predicted for Sunday, Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service said.