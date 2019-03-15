News Why do some buildings have their own zip code? NYCurious More than 40 buildings in Manhattan have their own zip codes. The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building and Metlife Building have their own zip codes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer; John Moore By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 March 15, 2019 4:46 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email This is part of our series NYCurious, where we answer your questions about the city. Tweet or Facebook Message your queries to us at @amNewYork, with #NYCurious. Skyscrapers in New York City are already pretty unique, but here's an extra fun fact about them: they have their own zip codes. Scroll down to find out why and where to find some of these buildings. Why do some buildings have their own zip codes? There are multiple reasons a building could have their own zip codes. "Unique ZIP codes are sometimes assigned based on the volume of mail at a particular address – and only when a ZIP+4 will not satisfy delivery, distribution, and customer requirements," said USPS spokesman Xavier Hernandez, referring to the add-on code that further segments a geographic area. For example, with more than 150 businesses inside that could receive mail, the Empire State Building was assigned its own ZIP code, 10118. Though many of these buildings are skyscrapers, size does not automatically determine if a building gets its own zip code. The tallest building in New York and the country, 1 World Trade Center, shares a zip code with the buildings around it. Unique zip codes can also be used for government agencies or universities. How many buildings in New York City have their own zip code? There are 41 buildings with their own zip codes in Manhattan, the USPS said. Most of them are in midtown, while some are in the Financial District. Both airports in Queens, LaGuardia and JFK, also have their own zip codes, 11371 and 11430, respectively. Here is the list of unique zip codes in the city: 55 Water St. (10041) Park Avenue Plaza, 55 E. 52nd St. (10055) 666 Fifth Ave. (10103) 1290 Avenue of the Americas (10104) Alliance Bernstein Building, 1345 Avenue of the Americas (10105) 888 Seventh Ave. (10106) 250 W. 57th St. (10107) 500 Fifth Ave. (10110) 45 Rockefeller Center (10111) 30 Rockefeller Center (10112) 475 Riverside Dr. (10115) Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Ave. (10118) 1 Penn Plaza (10119) 112 W. 34th St. (10120) 2 Penn Plaza (10121) 225 W. 34th St. (10122) 745 Fifth Ave. (10151) Seagram Building, 375 Park Ave. (10152) General Motors Building, 767 Fifth Ave. (10153) 345 Park Ave. (10154) 964 Third Ave. (10155) 605 Third Ave. (10158) 500 E. 77th St. (10162) One Grand Central Place, 60 E. 42nd St. (10165) Metlife Building, 200 Park Ave. (10166) 245 Park Ave. (10167) Chanin Building, 122 E. 42nd St. (10168) Helmsley Building 230 Park Ave. (10169) 420 Lexington Ave. (10170) 299 Park Ave. (10171) 277 Park Ave. (10172) 355 Madison Ave. (10173) Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Ave. (10174) 521 Fifth Ave. (10175) Fred F. French Building, 551 Fifth Ave. (10176) 250 Park Ave. (10177) 101 Park Ave. (10178) Equitable Life Building120 Broadway (10271) 26 Federal Plaza (10278) Woolworth Building, 233 Broadway (10279) By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.