This is part of our series NYCurious, where we answer your questions about the city. Tweet or Facebook Message your queries to us at @amNewYork, with #NYCurious.

Skyscrapers in New York City are already pretty unique, but here's an extra fun fact about them: they have their own zip codes.

Scroll down to find out why and where to find some of these buildings.

Submit your #NYCurious questions to @amNewYork on Twitter or Facebook, or email nicole.brown@amny.com.

Why do some buildings have their own zip codes?

There are multiple reasons a building could have their own zip codes.

"Unique ZIP codes are sometimes assigned based on the volume of mail at a particular address – and only when a ZIP+4 will not satisfy delivery, distribution, and customer requirements," said USPS spokesman Xavier Hernandez, referring to the add-on code that further segments a geographic area.

For example, with more than 150 businesses inside that could receive mail, the Empire State Building was assigned its own ZIP code, 10118.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Though many of these buildings are skyscrapers, size does not automatically determine if a building gets its own zip code. The tallest building in New York and the country, 1 World Trade Center, shares a zip code with the buildings around it.

Unique zip codes can also be used for government agencies or universities.

How many buildings in New York City have their own zip code?

There are 41 buildings with their own zip codes in Manhattan, the USPS said. Most of them are in midtown, while some are in the Financial District. Both airports in Queens, LaGuardia and JFK, also have their own zip codes, 11371 and 11430, respectively.

Here is the list of unique zip codes in the city: