NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch blasted laws during a press conference Wednesday that allow dangerous criminals to remain on the street while also criticizing a “decline in prosecution rates.”

The comments came at during a press conference in Harlem with Mayor Eric Adams on Jan. 22 after she was asked what laws she would like to see altered. Tisch didn’t hold back, charging that she wants to see a change in Albany and more initiative taken by judges overseeing cases.

“We need some laws to change up in Albany. Top of mind right now for sure is the discovery law, which allows too many people out on technicalities that have absolutely no bearing on the outcome of the case. And we are looking forward to continuing conversations we’re having with lawmakers specifically on that law,” Tisch said. “We need our judges to step up and do the right thing, especially in cases where bail is eligible and bail is called for, to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.”

Tisch stood at a podium inside of the 20th Precinct and gave an example of what she dubbed a “broken system.” According to the commissioner, an individual she identified as George Owens was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in the transit system in 2023 while on parole, adding that he was then again arrested for attempted murder and is still walking the streets. Without going into numbers, she also remarked that she is “concerned” by a decline in prosecution rates against criminals.

Tisch was also quizzed on the Raise the Age law, a law that currently prevents juveniles who commit serious crimes from being charged as an adult.

NYPD Chief Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri told amNewYork Metro in November that he attributed this law to an increase in youth shootings. Tisch pointed out that when a teen pulls the trigger, the target is often another teen. It is with this in mind that she says the NYPD is looking into the effects of the law.

“Overwhelmingly when we see shooting incidents involving juveniles, often the victims are also juveniles. So, that’s an important thing to keep in mind,” Tisch said. “I have requested that the department pull together a lot of data on what the impacts of that change in the law have been. This is something we want to be thoughtful about and study carefully before we make recommendations and we’re in the process of doing that.”