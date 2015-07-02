NYPD graduates first class from new Queens training center

New York City Police cadets march into Madison Square Garden for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 02, 2015. The 850-member graduating class is the first to have gone through the department’s new Police Academy in College Point, Queens. Photo Credit: Michael Tulipan

The NYPD graduated its first class of cadets Thursday that trained at the new facility in College Point, Queens, this year.

The 822 new officers will be paired with experienced cops to serve as training officers at precincts and other locations throughout the five boroughs. Their deployment begins during the Fourth of July weekend, said Commissioner Bill Bratton, who presided over the ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

“I want you to understand the importance of what you do; the seriousness of what you do. We’re going to give you the tools and the leadership you need,” he said.

The cadets spent the last six months at the 32-acre training center learning their policing skills, using state-of-the-art equipment in facilities including lecture halls, tactical training rooms, and mock street scenes and environments.

Bratton said the new officers will also meet and work with community leaders who will “share their insight on important topics relevant to the neighborhoods.” In addition, the officers will receive leadership training and courtroom testimony training.