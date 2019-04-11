LATEST PAPER
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in motorcycle crash on Belt Parkway

The identity of the 42-year-old officer has not yet been released.

An off-duty New York City police officer was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens, according to the NYPD. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Chau Lam
An off-duty New York City police officer was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens, according to the NYPD.

The 42-year-old officer, whose name was not released, was traveling west when he crashed his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle, the NYPD said.

The department said it was not yet known whether the officer crashed into a vehicle, an object on the road or something else.

The crash occurred at 5:28 a.m., just east of the exit for Merrick Boulevard in Laurelton, the NYPD said.

The crash caused major morning rush hour backups on the Belt Parkway and the Southern State Parkway, according to the state Department of Transportation.

By Chau Lam

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

