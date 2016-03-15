NYPD seek person, caught on camera, who tossed kittens over fence in Williamsburg

The tiny gray felines were discovered a the building parking lot in Brooklyn.

A suitcase full of kittens was rescued from a Williamsburg building’s parking lot, police said Tuesday.

The tiny gray kitties, all a week or two old, were found after a woman who lived in the Wythe Avenue building called police last week.

The woman told police she found a half-opened suitcase with 7 kittens inside at about 7:30 a.m. Surveillance video from the building showed someone throwing the suitcase over the fence at about 1 a.m.

The NYPD’s 90th Precinct asked Twitter followers on Tuesday for help finding the person who tossed “these lil’ guys” over the fence.

The kittens were taken to Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition, but one of the kitties had died. Another kitten was bleeding from its ear and the rest were food-deprived, police said.

The kittens were then transferred to the ASPCA. The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad is investigating.