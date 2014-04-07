NYPD seeks attempted rapist in lower Manhattan

A 21-year-old woman was followed into the Fulton Center station, the NYPD said.

A 21-year-old woman fought off an attempted rapist who followed her into the Fulton Center station, the NYPD said Monday.

As she approached the turnstile near Fulton and Nassau streets around 11 p.m. on March 31, the attacker grabbed her by the neck and put his hand over her mouth as he dragged her to a station elevator, according the police. The suspect told her, “I just want to love you, baby.”

But she was able to fend him off by biting his hand, screaming and kicking an emergency intercom button by the elevator. There were no reported injuries, police said.

The NYPD released video of the suspect walking near the scene of the attack at Fulton and Nassau streets. He is described as in his 20s, 5’8″ tall and weighing about 180 lbs.