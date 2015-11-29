NYPD: Suspect set fire to 40 Hindu flags in Queens yard

The incident happened near 89 Avenue and 80 Street in Woodhaven, cops say.

Police say they’re looking for a man who set fire to 40 religious Hindu flags outside of a Queens home.

The NYPD says a man entered a front yard near 89 Avenue and 80 Street in Woodhaven on Thursday at 1:15 a.m., where he set the flags ablaze before fleeing.

No one was injured in connection with the incident, police say.

The suspect was wearing a three-quarter length jacket and a baseball cap at the time of the alleged arson, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.