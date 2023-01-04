NYPD suspends cop for beating pre-teen in Staten Island

A Staten Island cop has been suspended from the NYPD after video showed the officer punching a pre-teen girl, police sources confirmed Wednesday.

The disturbing incident took place at a Port Richmond bus stop around 2:40 p.m., not far from Edwin Markham Middle School. Police say officers were called to the area after a fight broke out between two sisters and another teen girl.

Police say one of the responding officers was attacked while attempting to break up the fight before reportedly unloading a hail of punches upon the 12-year-old girl. Video from the incident showcases a police officer hammering down fists on the girl as the pair become surrounded by a group of youths.

“He’s hitting her? He’s hitting her?” A person could be heard in the video saying in disbelief.

While the girl’s injuries are not currently known, another 14-year-old girl was charged with assault.

On Jan. 4, Mayor Eric Adams commented on the video, stating that he was not happy.

“I was not happy with what I saw in the video. I spoke with the commissioner last night, communicated with the chancellor. This was an incident that happened off school grounds. A young girl was being jumped by two other children and the police intervened. It was NYPD, not school safety agents. And so, we are going to look at the body cam of the police officers. We’re going to use a video that was posted on Instagram. That’s when it first came to my attention,” Adams said.

On Wednesday the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau confirmed that they have opened up an investigation into the incident and have suspended the officer.

“Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths. The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Mayor Adams commended the police commissioner on the rapid response in suspending the officer involved.

“And my understanding, the police Commissioner swiftly suspended the officer that was involved and now the Internal Affairs Bureau is doing a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened. I was not pleased with what I saw on the video,” the mayor added.