NYPD’s Faith & Blue event unites religious leaders and law enforcement in Times Square to strengthen community ties

New York City’s diversity was on full display in Times Square on Friday for the NYPD’s annual Faith & Blue event, where religious groups and clergy leaders from across the city came together to strengthen relationships with law enforcement.

The event, held in the heart of the city, showcased a growing partnership between faith-based institutions and the NYPD, aimed at fostering safer and more unified communities.

The Faith & Blue initiative, a national program designed to build bridges between law enforcement and religious communities, focuses on collaboration to create a stronger sense of trust and accountability. Throughout the weekend, precincts across the five boroughs partnered with local faith leaders to continue these efforts at the neighborhood level.

“It’s a tremendous event here in Times Square, an iconic location to speak about the cooperation between us and the community,” said NYPD Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon. “We strive to ensure the community is morally responsible, and through initiatives like the NYPD Gun Buyback program, clergy members help maintain these crucial relationships. One of my main goals is to engage directly with the community and various faith groups, letting them know we are here to help.”

Deputy Chief Richie Taylor of the NYPD echoed these sentiments, praising the event’s significance. “It’s a beautiful day in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, where we’re coming together. We’re so fortunate to be joined by Commissioner Donlon himself. He and the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau are a dynamic duo when it comes to building relationships and ensuring the community’s voice is heard.”

Rev. Markel Hutchins, founder and CEO of Faith & Blue, emphasized the historical role faith communities have played in social change and the importance of continued collaboration. “There has never been a movement for positive change in America that wasn’t anchored in the faith community. Faith & Blue is about creating safer, stronger, and more just communities by directly engaging law enforcement with the people they serve. What you see here today is faith and religions of every kind coming together for the common good.”

Bishop Edmund Whalen of the Archdiocese of New York offered words of gratitude for the NYPD, noting their dedication to public safety. “We are grateful for the police department, for their devotion, and for the sacrifices they make to serve and protect our communities.”

As part of the Faith & Blue weekend, dozens of events across New York City took place to bring police officers and residents together, with a focus on building trust and encouraging positive dialogue. The collaboration aims to address critical issues, from gun violence to social justice, and foster a citywide sense of unity through faith-driven engagement.